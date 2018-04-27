Share:

LAHORE - Punjab University in collaboration with Punjab Higher Education Commission organised a two-day training workshop for librarians. Meanwhile, All Pakistan Co-Curricular Competitions being jointly organised by Punjab University, The Educationist, Punjab Higher Education Commission, Lahore College for Women’s University and National Accountability Bureau continued Thursday. Students from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Baluchistan, Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan participated in different competitions including poetry and declamation contests.

Final day of event prize distribution ceremony among participants will be held on Friday 27 at Punjab University Institute of Education and Research. Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Prof Dr Nizam-ud-din will be chief guest on the occasion.