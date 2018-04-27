Share:

BEIJING - China's world-ranked 1,426 Jin Daxing grabbed a shock lead after the first round of the $3.2 million China Open on Thursday in just his eighth European Tour event.

The 25-year-old fired a bogey-free eight-under-par 64 for a one-shot lead over England's Matt Wallace and Nino Bertasio of Italy at Topwin Golf and Country Club in Beijing. Sweden's Alexander Bjork and Scott Vincent of Zimbabwe shared fourth, a further shot back. But the day belonged to little-known Jin, who has only made the cut once on a European Tour event, back on his debut in 2012.

"I played really well today," he told europeantour.com. "I'm really happy with my form and I have to say I would give myself 100 marks for today's round. "I've been relaxed coming into this week because I don't have too much expectation but I'll just keep playing one stroke at a time, one day at a time and see how it goes for me."

Last year's China Open winner, Alexander Levy of France, carded a three-under-par 69 for a share of 18th. Levy is chasing back-to-back European Tour wins -- and eyeing a Ryder Cup spot on home soil -- after triumphing last week in Morocco. Another home hope, the highly promising Li Haotong, was tied 33rd after his first-round 70. Japan's Hideto Tanihara won himself a car after nailing a 197-yard hole-in-one at the 16th on the way to shooting a 72.