A contract was signed between a Pakistani film producer and a Chinese company here on Saturday for release of a Pakistani film, Parwaz Hai Junoon across China this year.

The contract was signed between producer Momina Duraid and Wang Ye of Fire International Media.

Momina Duriad under the banner of Momina and Duraid Films and distributed by HUM Films will release the movie.

Advisor to PM on Commerce, Abdul Razzaq Dawood and CEO HUM Network Limited Duraid Qureshi witnessed the signing ceremony which was held on sidelines of Pakistan-China Trade and Investment Forum.

Parwaaz Hai Junoon was first screened in Saudi Arabia and now it was set to become first Pakistani film to be released after 40 years in China.