Share:

LAHORE-Number of Pakistani celebrities boycotted Lux Style Awards (LSA) after #MeToo’s debate in Pakistan sparked outrage.

Actor Ahsan Khan has also spoken about the controversy over the nomination of the Lux Style Award involving the withdrawal of several nominees in protest of an accused sexual harassor nomination.

In an Instagram post, Ahsan has said: “I find it impossible to jump on to the bandwagon and criticise Lux Style Awards. The platform has always supported our industry. They are the ones who gave me the best actor award when I worked in a play that highlighted the issue of child sexual abuse. They gave me a platform to talk about the lynching of Mashal Khan. And they gave me an opportunity to present a song about the harassment cause.”

Speaking of the recent actions of critics of the LSA, Ahsan said: “It is wrong to make a judgement on our own. It is not anyone’s place to do so but the judges. Let us trust our legal system and get off our high horses and stop condemning people based on accusations, conjecture and gossip. We should stop and now.” Ahsan believes the impartiality of the LSA is good: “And we should applaud the fact that Lux Style Awards did not take it upon itself to pass judgement on a sub judice matter. Anybody can accuse anyone and without the courts it would be a lawless society.”