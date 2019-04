Share:

LAHORE : JI Ameer Sirajul Haq has posted Amirul Azeem as Secretary General of the party for the next five years. The appointment has been made with the consultation of the newly elected Shura members. Amirul Azeem has served as information secretary and chief of Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba. Eight new Naib Ameer (deputy chief) are Liaqat Baloch, Prof Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Rashid Naseem, Asadullah Bhutto, Dr Farid Ahmed Piracha, Mian Muhammad Aslam, Dr Merajul Huda Siddiqui and Abdul Ghaffar Aziz.