Share:

KARACHI: Another Pakistani fisherman, who accidentally crossed into Indian waters, has died in an Indian jail. The Pakistani fisherman, Muhammad Sohail, a resident of Muhammadi Colony in Karachi is the fourth Pakistani to die in an Indian jail in a span of one month. According to a spokesperson for Fishermen’s Co-operative Society, the Pakistani fisherman, Mohammad Sohail, accidentally crossed into Indian waters and was taken into custody by Indian forces on October 2, 2016. The spokesperson said that the reason behind Sohail’s death is not known; adding that it would take some days to bring his body back to Pakistan. He added that at least 108 Pakistani fishermen are still imprisoned in jails across India. Earlier, the Indian forceskidnapped Noorul Amin from Pakistan’s maritime boundaries who succumbed to his injuries after being subjected to violent torture.