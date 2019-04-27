Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Federation Baseball President Syed Fakhar Ali Shah met with Federal Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Secretary Akbar Hussian Durrani at his office on Friday. Fakhar informed IPC Secretary about development work being done for baseball in Pakistan. He informed the secretary that this year, Pakistan baseball team had to take part in four international events, which include West Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, U-15 Asian Baseball Championship in China, Women Asian Baseball Championship in China and Asian Baseball Championship in Taiwan.

He informed the Secretary that to participate in these events, the PFB had ot establish training camps. He also presented baseball magazine to IPC Secretary. Durrani appreciated the efforts of federation and assured his all out help for helping the federation. An exhibition U-15 baseball match between Green and Red teams will be held today at baseball ground, located in Pakistan Sports Complex. Akbar Durrani will grace the occasion as chief guest.

Fakhar said Pakistan’s U-15 players will be selected form this match for the training camp to be held for the coming U-15 Asian Baseball Championship, in which Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, India and Pakistan will take part.