Brazil head coach Tite will visit China next month to observe Beijing Guoan midfielder Renato Augusto as he finalizes his squad for the Copa America, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on Friday.

Tite will watch Beijing Guoan's away clash with Guangzhou Evergrande in the Chinese Super League on May 4 and the team's home duel against Jeonbuk in the AFC Champions League three days later.

Renato is currently the only Brazilian in Beijing Guoan's squad. The 31-year-old played under Tite at Corinthians in the first half of the decade and the manager has made no secret of his admiration for the playmaker.

Evergrande midfielder Paulinho will also have the chance to impress the Brazil boss, though he is considered an outsider to go to the Copa America, to be played in Brazil from June 14 to July 7.

The China visit is part of a whirlwind tour for Tite that also includes a stop in Spain for the Barcelona-Liverpool Champions League semifinal first leg on Wednesday.

Tite will be accompanied on the trip by son Matheus Bacchi, who works as one of his assistant coaches.

Other members of Tite's backroom staff will travel to England, France, the Netherlands and Uruguay in the coming weeks to observe other players, the CBF said.

"It's a challenge. We often watch two games in different countries in two days," Matheus Bacchi said. "But we need this level of commitment to gather the information we need ... and have a clear conscience when selecting the squad for the Copa America," he added.

Tite is expected to name his Copa America squad on May 17. Brazil will begin the continental tournament against Bolivia in Sao Paulo on June 14 and will also meet Peru and Venezuela in the group stage.