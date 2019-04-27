Share:

All the fashion fanatics out there who love to revamp their mother’s wedding dress to bring those old traditional vibes; here is a good news for them. We got our hands on the divine collection brought out by this new fashionista in town bringing the 1950's classic shades and silhouettes back in trend. It’s time to experience the fashion of the old era with a quintessential contemporary touch. The emerging designer, Javeria Zoa is all set to enhance your wardrobe with a fashion label that embodies luxurious amenity, majestic details, entangled in vivid tones. Her clothing line is a dream come true, for all the ladies who like wearing ant wacky traditional clothes.

Let’s go back to the track where it all started. The creative mind behind the brand, Javeria Zoa, possessed a creative spirit from a very young age, pursuing artistic activities throughout her youth. After completing her degree, She went on to provide her expertise to the fashion industry being the driving force behind the rise of many renowned brands such as Generation, Baroque, Serene, Sheer and Coir. After years of devotion to her passion and profession, she has finally launched her label in 2019, which is not just a brand but a mark of her passion and enthusiasm. Javeria’s Luxury unstitched collection named 'Eminence' is soon in line to be launched which is a luxury embroidered chiffon collection.

Let's take a sneak peek into Javeria's first ritzy glam collection:

In the past few days, seeing the crazy hype over ivory shades, every shopaholic is on the look for dresses with nude tones and cool shades. We are totally in awe to see this magnificent piece adorned with sultry side cuts and amicable threaded embroidery bordered with daintily elaborated cutwork. Paired along bell bottoms, fancy jewels and stilettos, this enchantress is the right fit for a perfect formal look.

Crafted with richly embellished designs that you have never seen before, 'Eminence' brings to you utmost elegance and a sheer panache personifying the old school charm. It's a royal depiction of fresh and eclectic take on the 1950's fashion fad with a strong traditional touch. This trendy peach and sea green alignment has a tendency to make heads turn. Being set against a romantic theme, the dress speaks for itself.

Who knew that carrot colour could look so marvelously chic? Gilded frocks paired with sleek pants, giving a sophisticatedly chic semblance, are perfectly sewn to turn up the heat this festive season. Dress to impress and feel like a prima donna in this bright, fresh coloured delicately stitched outfit.

It is the right time to garb yourself in the exceptional artistry of Javeria Zoa and you will surely be smitten with the stellar embellishments heavily encrusted with zari and zardozi work.

The exquisite allure of 'Eminence' being the first luxury embroidered collection from Javeria Zoa fetches the striking refinement melded in traditional opulence amalgamated with modern glamour and imperial regalia.