LAHORE - The Punjab government at a meeting with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair Friday decided to do strict monitor­ing of Ramzan Bazaars during the holy month.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has orders deputing ministers, advisers, special assistants and secretaries for the monitoring while he will visit Ramzan Bazaars. He directed departments concerns to take effective steps to curb profiteering.

“Indiscriminate action should be taken against hoarders and profiteers. Every department should per­form its duty in the best of manner,” he added.

“Enough meetings have been held and now work has to be done to give a relief to the people” he said, adding that departments concerns should decide and act against those responsible for creating artificial price-hike.

He continued: “Time should not be wasted in meet­ings and people should be given relief on-the-spot. Jail is the best place for those who loot people.”

Buzdar said that provision of relief to the people is the agenda of the government and interest of the peo­ple is very dear to him.

The industry secretary briefed the meeting about the steps taken under Ramzan Package. Provincial minis­ters Aslam Iqbal, Samiullah Ch, Sardar Hasnain Baha­dur Dareshak, Nauman Ahmed Langhrial, advisor to CM Akram Ch., IGP and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Meeting on low cost houses

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presid­ed over a meeting of Punjab Housing Taskforce at his office to review the progress made on Prime Minister’s Naya Pakistan Housing Programme.

Addressing the meeting, the CM said that low-cost houses will be constructed in different districts of the province.

“It is a revolutionary project of the PTI government and keeping in view its importance, the Prime Minis­ter’s Naya Pakistan Housing Program would be moved forward speedily.

He said that six sub-committees have been consti­tuted under Punjab Housing Taskforce. The pilot proj­ect of low-cost houses will be started in villages and its scope will be gradually extended to the 36 districtsou