LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board Friday fined Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Rs 100,000 for fielding an ineligible player Gohar Ali, who has been banned from participating in all PCB or city/district cricket association-organised events for two years.

The CAA had fielded Gohar Ali in their nine-wicket victory over Pakistan Navy in the Patron’s Trophy Grade-II opener at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi from 14-16 April. Following the conclusion of the match, Pakistan Navy had lodged a protest, complaining breach of 2(a) of the PCB Playing Conditions and Rules for Domestic Tournaments.

The decision against CAA and Gohar Ali was announced today following a detailed enquiry in which it was proven that the player had accepted a CAA contract despite being a full-time employee of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

The PCB decision also means the nine points, which CAA had gained, have been awarded to Pakistan Navy.