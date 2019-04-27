Share:

LAHORE - A car rider shot and killed two suspected bandits as they tried to rob his family near Thokar Niaz Baig on Lahore-Islamabad Motorway late on Friday.

Resident of Chuhng, Shahid, and his family were going to Gujranwala to attend a wedding when six alleged gunmen on three motorcycles appeared on the Motorway near Shadewal Village and tried to stop his vehicle at gunpoint.

The car-rider, soon after the fatal shooting, narrated his story to the police and said he was carrying his licenced pistol along with him.

He said he immediately took out the gun and opened fire on the gunmen, killing two of the suspected robbers while another four fled.

Heavy police contingents including SP (Sadar police division) Syed Ali rushed to the spot following the shooting. The police also seized a pistol and a motorcycle from the crime scene. Forensic experts were also called to examine bodies and the weapons.

A police spokesman said the motorcyclists had opened fire on the car rider who “retaliated and killed two of the gunmen”. The identification of the bodies was yet to be ascertained, he said. Rescue workers said the bodies were shifted to the morgue for autopsy.

The police detained the car-rider at a nearby facility for a while but later Shahid was released after initial interrogation. The Hanjarwal police also registered a case and launched the investigation. A police investigator last night said they were working to establish identity of the deceased gunmen. He said the accomplices of the deceased would also be arrested once the deceased are identified. Further investigation was underway.

Armed robberies are quite common in big cities and small towns of the Punjab province. Many citizens die while fighting criminals during armed robberies every year. But, Shahid was really a lucky person who not only survived the gun-attack but also retaliated and killed two gunmen, thanks to his licensee pistol that he was carrying.