ISLAMABAD - Chinese Acting Ambassador Lijian Zhao has said that his country acknowledges and appreciates the consistent efforts of Inter-Services Public Relations for promoting China-Pakistan relations. In a tweet after meeting with Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor on Friday, he said it is always a great pleasure to visit the Director General ISPR. During the meeting, the Chinese Acting Ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s role particularly the ISPR for promoting Pak-China ties. He was of the view that both the countries should continue to maintain cordial relations in different fields as defence, diplomacy and trade.