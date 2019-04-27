Share:

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged the need to expedite work for basic infrastructure and industrial development to meet the challenges of economy being faced by the world.

He said this while addressing leaders' roundtable meeting of the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing today.

Prime Minister Imran Khan with several other world leaders was also present on the occasion.

Chinese President asked to open borders among the countries for boosting trade and to upgrade the living standards of people.

Chinese President said Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is an important forum for the economic development of the entire region.

He also called for joint efforts to meet the challenges of climate change.