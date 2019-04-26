Share:

Rawalpindi-A judicial magistrate granted bail to an eye surgeon Dr Irfan Ullah Kundi, who was accused of opening firing to occupy the land of a widow of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saeed Ul Zaman Siddiqui, sources informed on Friday. The court granted bail to Kundi on submission of surety bonds of Rs50,000.

Earlier, a team of Police Station Murree officials arrested the accused and produced him before a court which sent him to Adiala Jail on judicial remand.

In November 2018, Murree police booked Dr Irfan Ullah Kundi, his manager Inayyat Ullah Kundi and many other unknown persons on charges of 324/342/447/511/148 and149 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of a lady Dr Ashraf, widow of ex-CJP Justice Saeed Ul Zaman Siddiqui.

The complainant told the police that she along with Chaudhry Bilal Ahmed Ahmed Mahar, Navid Ul Haq Kalo and Syed Mubashir Hussain visited his plot number 137 in Sector-B of Judicial Town at Chattar Town to witness the progress of labourers who were building boundary wall on her piece of land. She alleged Dr Irfan Ullah Kundi along with his armed men opened fire at them to kick them out of plot. She asked police to register a case against the accused. Police booked the accused and begun investigation besides arresting Dr Irfan Ullah Kundi.

When Judicial Magistrate/Civil Judge Muhammad Zulqarnain Haider took up the case, Syed Asghar Ali Sherazi Advocate argued before him that his client has been roped in a bogus case by the widow of a former top judicator. He added the complainant has converted a civil matter into criminal proceeding by using shoulder of a top court of Pakistan. He informed the court the said housing society is illegal as it was built on “Shamlat”. Advocate Syed Asghar Ali Sherazi told the court that his client had lodged complaints with all the police officers including RPO, CPO, SSP Operations and SP Saddar to hold inquiry into the case registered against him on concocted information but none of them mitigate her miseries. He prayed to the court to grant his client the bail in the case.

Opposing the comments of the defence lawyer, Prosecutor Barrister Qasim Nawaz Abbasi argued before the court that the victim lady is widow of former CJP Justice Saeed Ul Zaman Siddiqui and the accused misbehaved with her to occupy her land. He requested the court to reject the bail of accused.

After completion of arguments of both parties, Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Zulqarnain Haider awarded bail to the accused Dr Irfan Ullah Kundi and directed him to submit surety bonds worth Rs50,000 with the court.

Talking to The Nation, Dr Irfan Ullah Kundi said he was not involved in any crime and the lady had used the shoulder of top court to implicate him in a bogus case. He said he owned 30 kanals land in Moza Karlot and Hotra Becharag and did not attempt to grab the land of widow of ex-CJP.

He said he or any of his employees had not opened at anyone. He said he was implicated in a bogus case by the lady with help of police.