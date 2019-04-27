Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a source of transformation for Pakistan and the country is privileged to have been an early partner of China.

PM Imran attended the leaders' roundtable meeting at the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation at International Convention Center, Yanqi Lake in Beijing and was welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping upon arrival.

Addressing the roundtable meeting, the premier stressed the need for further boosting connectivity under the umbrella of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

"We should also consider digital connectivity, mobility of labour and transfer of skills, cultural links and knowledge and innovation connectivity to further expand the scope of the BRI," PM Imran said.

To implement these additional areas of connectivity the BRI countries should establish a Tourism Corridor for cultural tourism exchanges. They should develop programmes for improving the skills of labor from labor surplus countries to assist the labor deficient countries. We should also create multi lingual digital platforms for connecting producers, consumers and skilled job seekers, he added.

"Pakistan is at the cross-roads of important regions. Throughout our history, we have connected ideas, cultures and commerce," PM Imran continued.

"Connectivity has been a part of our heritage and the CPEC is giving it modern shape in the 21st century.

PM Imran further said, "President Xi Jinping has given the BRI vision to break barriers, connect people, integrate economies and share prosperity."

"Pakistan is privileged to have been an early partner of China. Under the CPEC, we are building highways, modernising rail network, setting up power plants, establishing a port and special economic zones."

"CPEC is not a transaction rather it is a transformation of our society," the premier asserted.

PM Imran Khan noted that the connectivity of Gwadar port with China's Xinjiang region will provide a shorter route for China's imports, reduce the cost for Chinese companies and develop western China as well.