Share:

Lahore (PR) The Degree Show 2019 of the Mariam Dawood SVAD, BNU concluded at the university’s campus. This year’s SVAD Degree Show features thesis works of around 60 graduating students of Visual Arts, Visual Communication Design, Textile and Fibre Studies, Fashion and Fibre Studies and Jewelry & Accessory Design. Dean SVAD, Prof. Rashid Rana said, “Our students, as always have done extremely well, creating work ranging from the thought provoking to the innovative.