KENT - Pakistan’s coach Mickey Arthur on Thursday said Mohammad Hafeez should not be ruled out of the ODI series against England.

Ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup, Pakistan will face England in a T20 and ODI series beginning on May 5.

“He (Hafeez) has bowled and he has fielded. Hafeez is ahead of where we want him and that’s great news. He has been doing a lot of work so don’t rule out Hafeez in the one-day series,” Arthur said.

Hafeez is recovering from an injury sustained during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has been included in Pakistan’s 15-member squad for the World Cup.

Arthur also expressed his teams resolve to do well in the World Cup 2019. The coach reiterated that his team has all what it takes to win the WORLD CUP. “We Have We Will,” he added.

The coach said the team had been practising in English conditions, which is invaluable for them. “The players have been brilliant and our preparation has been outstanding,” Arthur added.

“Though the weather is chilly at the moment but the team is used to playing in such conditions. The facilities provided here have been outstanding, we’ve done a lot of preparations in Lahore but now we’ve been practicing for the last three days in these conditions which has been invaluable for us.”

Mickey was extremely pleased with his team preparations and hoped to put all that into practice against Kent.

“We’ve played a lot of cricket in England and we’re used to the weather and the players acclimatize quickly. Players have been brilliant and our preparations have been outstanding,’ he added.

About today’s match against Kent, Arthur said Pakistan are playing their best combination, the three quick bowlers and the two spinners plus we bat deep.

“It’s a combination we’ve wanted to start with as it gives us the three quick bowlers and the two spinners Yasir and Imad. It’s a great combination, let’s see how this works,” he added.

Pakistan will begin their World Cup campaign against West Indies on May 31 against West Indies. Mohammad Amir was left out of the 15-member squad with Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hassan Ali expected to lead the Pakistan pace attack.

SQUADS: - PAKISTAN: Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Haris Sohail, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Abid Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnai

KENT: James Harris, Alex Blake, Adam Riley, Adam Rouse (c), Ollie Robinson, Imran Qayyum, Sean Dickson, Shane Snater, Zak Crawley, Fred Klaassen, Jordan Cox (wk), Jarred Lysaught, Marcus O’Riordan