Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that the drafting of National Accountability Bureau’s reforms was under consideration. Talking to a private news channel, she underlined the need to further improve the accountability process in the country.

Firdous said that Quaid-e-Azam’s Pakistan was an entrust in the hands of nation but unfortunately some corrupt elements had looted the Quaid’s Pakistan, she stated. She hoped that the bilateral relations between Pakistan and China would further strengthen after Prime Minister’s recent visit to China.

The Prime Minister’s visit to china, she said would bring a new phase of true democracy in the country.

To a query, she said that the Prime Minister had stressed in the Cabinet meetings to make Parliament more functional.

Replying to another question, she said that the Prime Minister himself will come to the Parliament.

Presently, Firdous said that the government’s top priority was to stabilise the economic situation in the country.

She said that Imran Khan’s statement about Bilawal Bhutto was a slip of tongue. She said that such kind of words should not be used in the politics. In politics, she suggested that the attacks on individuals should be ended.

She said that no government wanted differences with the Opposition in the Parliament. She termed Oppositions non-serious behaviour becoming the reason of rift in the Parliament.

We had to leave the double standards in politics and pay focus on the development of the country, she added.