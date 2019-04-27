Share:

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan has said that government is making all-out effort for progress and prosperity of Balochistan province.

He was addressing a meeting held at the Chief Minister Secretariat in Quetta on Saturday, to review preparation of Public Sector Development Program 2019-20 and other matters pertaining to the program.

The Chief Minister urged the need of working out new Public Sector Development Program in accordance with aspirations of the masses of the province.

Meanwhile, talking to the officials of Lahore Solid Waste Management, the Chief Minister asked the concerned officials to work out an adequate plan for solid waste management in Quetta.