Lahore (PR) Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited (HNMPL) and MCB Bank Ltd (MCB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to facilitate their customers by providing a one-stop solution to purchase and finance premium Hyundai automobiles on preferential terms. The MoU was signed by Tatsuya Sato, chief operating officer of HNMPL, and Adnan Aurangzeb Khan, the Division Head Consumer Lending MCB, in the presence of Hideo Takenaka, Executive Vice President Sales & Marketing HNMPL, Hassan Nawaz Tarar, Group Head Security and Marketing MCB and senior executives from both organizations. The signing ceremony was held at MCB House, Lahore.