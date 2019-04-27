Share:

Singer-cum-actor Ali Zafar on Saturday said he was targeted through an organised plan for personal gains.

Speaking to the media outside a sessions court in Lahore which heard the defamation suit against Meesha Shafi, Zafar said, "I am truthful and those who are honest appear without being called."

"There was a social media campaign against me and I have taken this up with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)," the singer said.

Zafar further said, "Meesha's lawyer has been following and retweeting fake accounts."

"Those who accused me leveled the allegations for personal gains and then went to Canada. The truth is that I was targeted through an organised plan for personal gains," he stated.

The singer added that he filed a contempt case against Shafi a year ago. "Meesha's case was dismissed as was her appeal," he stated. "My case is that of compensation, it has been a year and our witnesses have appeared eight times."

"The case should be decided fast so my truth and their lie can be revealed," Zafar said.

Zafar further said that the cross-examination of witnesses began from today and urged that Shafi's witnesses appear before the court.

The singer-cum-actor had filed the defamation suit last year against Shafi, who had accused him of sexual harassment.

The suit, claiming damages of Rs1 billion, was filed under the Defamation Ordinance 2002. In the notice, the singer claimed Shafi damaged his reputation through false allegations of sexual harassment.

In April 2018, Shafi had taken to Twitter to publicly accuse Zafar of physically harassing her on "more than one occasion". "This happened to me despite the fact I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind!" her statement had read.

Zafar, on the other hand, "categorically" denied the allegations and threatened to take legal action against the actress. "I intend to take this through the courts of law, and to address this professionally and seriously rather than to lodge any accusations here," the singer had said on Twitter.