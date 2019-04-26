Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court Friday restrained the deputy commissioner Islamabad from executing development project in the federal capital.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the petition and directed the federation to submit its reply in this matter within one week.

The IHC bench also issued notices to federal government and deputy commissioner (DC) Islamabad to submit para-wise comments in this regard.

The court issued these directions in a petition moved by chairman union council No 45 through his counsel Adil Aziz Qazi Advocate and cited federal government and DC Islamabad as respondents.

In his petition, the petitioner challenged advertisement dated April 3 whereby tender were invited for executing water supply scheme in Pind Paracha of UC 45 Jhangi Syedan.

He contended that respondent deputy commissioner Islamabad is not vested with jurisdiction to execute any scheme within the territorial jurisdiction of the petitioner’s union council.

In this regard, he referred to provisions of Islamabad Local Government Act, 2015 in support of his contention that exclusive powers to execute and maintain water supply scheme is in the petitioner union. He also placed reliance on the judgment of the august Supreme Court titled “LDA and others vs Imran Tiwana & others,” 2015.

During the hearing, the court observed that how can the DC initiate schemes in presence of Mayor and local government.

The petitioner’s counsel argued before the court that deputy commissioner is illegally using the powers of local government while in presence of local government, he has no power to use it.