Karachi (PR) The Quarterly Board Meeting of Indus Motor Company Ltd. for the quarter and nine months ended 31st March FY 2018-19 was held. The company’s combined sales of CKD & CBU vehicles for the nine months period ended March 31, 2019, increased by 7%, to 50,181 units as against 47,103 units sold for the same period last year. Accordingly, the market share stood at 27% of the locally manufactured PC & LCV vehicles for the nine months period.