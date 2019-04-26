Share:

LAHORE-On Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan passed sexist remarks against Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), calling him ‘Sahiba’ at a speech in South Waziristan.

“Unlike Bilawal ‘Sahiba’ (miss) who, using her mother’s will, became the head of the political party, I came to power through struggle and hard work,” Khan said at the public gathering.

Taking to Twitter, Singer- turned- Politician Jawad Ahmed said: “Imran Khan and Bilawal Zardari are both graduates of Oxford University. They both are from the 1%, the elite. They are both Chairmen of their parties in government. They are both insulting each other instead of giving a solid economic plan for the 99%, for middle class, poor and the youth.”

He continued, “In a country where women are already treated as second grade human beings and are harassed and molested on a daily basis with no cover of law available for them – Imran Khan’s indecent, misogynist, sexist and derogatory remarks against Bilawal Zardari would only makes it worse for them.” “Women supporting this indecent man Imran Khan should think about their own future now because what this Oxford graduate with no morals and scruples of any sort for others apart from his own family, is teaching the youth is not only to be ill mannered but also disrespectful to women,” Ahmed concluded.