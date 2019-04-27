Share:

WASHINGTON : Special Representative of United States for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has praised Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement on Afghanistan. “Greatly appreciate @ImranKhanPTI’s statement yesterday on #Afghanistan. His appeal for reduction of violence and policy against promoting internal conflict in other nations has potential to positively transform the region and give #Pakistan a leading role,” Khalilzad tweeted on Friday.

In his statement, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan would not be a party to any internal conflict in Afghanistan anymore. The prime minister added that Pakistan was fully supporting the Afghan peace process including the intra-Afghan dialogue.

Last month, Afghanistan recalled its ambassador from Islamabad after Prime Minister Imran Khan was quoted in the local media suggesting the formation of an interim Afghan government that would smooth peace talks between US and Taliban officials. The premier was quoted as saying to Pakistani journalists that the Afghan Taliban wanted to meet him but the government in Kabul protested so he did not meet them.