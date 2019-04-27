Share:

Karachi - Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement members Murtaza Durrani and Sohail Naqvi on Friday announced joining Pakistan People’s Party.

Addressing a press conference at PPP Media Cell, PPPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro welcomed the two former MQM leaders and hoped that both the politicians would work as active party members.

“PPP is the only party that represents every segment of the city and has been serving the masses irrespective of any affiliation,” Khuhro claimed while referring to PPPP “mission to serve the masses.”

On the occasion, Naqvi said that he remained part of PPP in 1972 but later joined MQM-P. “Now I have once again returned to my home,” he said, adding that MQM had left Karachi in the lurch due to its policy of hatred and division.

Lashing out at the call for presidential system in the country, the PPP provincial chief said it seems that President Alvi is conspiring against Imran Khan. “If a presidential system is installed then Imran Khan will have to go home,” he said and added until and unless constitution is implemented in the country no one could bring presidential system.

He said that it seems that the incumbent government would not remain in place for a long time and even coalition partners of PTI seems to be irritated from their policies. He also lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan for using foul language against Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and using word sahiba for him.

“The prime minister had insulted all women including her mother for using word sahiba in a derogatory meaning,” he said, adding that how could a person who is unable to control his wives could criticize others.

“We will soon be bringing transcripts from the book of Imran Khan’s former wife Reham Khan in open to show his real face,” he said.

He also criticized at PTI provincial lawmakers for disturbing agenda of the Sindh Assembly and said that the party lawmakers had adopted the same behaviour as that of their leader.

He said that the criticism faced by PTI in first eight months of its federal and provincial government’s tenure is never witnessed by any other party during such short span of time.

The masses have become irritated of their failed policies, he added.