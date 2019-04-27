Share:

DADU - A bee-sting victim child expired due to lack of treatment facilities at District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital here on Friday.

According to details, a 7-year-old child hailing from suburbs of main town of Dadu was rushed to DHQ Hospital after stung by bees.

However, due to lack of facilities and negligence of doctors the child expired.

Heirs of the deceased criticizing the health authorities and hospital administration have demanded of the Chief Minister to take notice of the incident and direct stern action against the negligent and to ensure basic health facilities at DHQ Hospital.