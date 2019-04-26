Share:

Four more children breathed their last in Tharparkar due to malnutrition within 24 hours, this disease affects dozens of people, and they are under treatment. According to the reports, last month in March, the death rates of the children in Thar reached 58, which is a huge problem for the entire nation. The overall death rate is 188 in this year so far, and each year approximately 1,500 children die due to lack of proper food and treatment.

Hence, the government of the day is required to pay attention to the innocent children who are losing their precious lives.

The government of the day should provide enough facilities for their survival; after all, they are part of the country.

NANINA WAHID,

Kech, April 5.