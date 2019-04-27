Share:

Islamabad - The meeting of the National Accounts Committee (NAC) will be held on May 6 however the date for the meeting of the Annual Planning Coordination Committee (APCC) has not yet been finalised and two dates of May 8 and 9 have been proposed, official sources told the Nation.

The meetings are aimed to review and examine the provisional estimates of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the ongoing financial year 2018-19 and to finalise the development outlay.

According the source the National Accounts Committee (NAC) will review and examine the provisional estimates of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country for the ongoing financial year 2018-19 on May 6. According a report of the Asian Development Bank Pakistan’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth could decelerate to 3.9% during the ongoing fiscal ending June 30.

However, the final decision on the provisional estimates of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country for the ongoing financial year 2018-19 will be made by the NAC.

The planning commission has also proposed to convene the meeting of the Annual Planning Coordination Committee to finalize the development developmental portfolio for the federal and provincial governments for the upcoming fiscal 2019-20 on May 8 or 9, said the source.

“Now we are waiting for the response of federal minister for Planning Development and Reforms,Khusro Bakhtyar to give us one date May 8 or 9 so the developmental outlay for the federal government and provinces be finalized,”said the source.

The Annual Plan Coordination Committee (APCC) will be presided over by Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Khusro Bakhtyar and will be attended by ministers for planning from the provinces and special areas like Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. The meeting will approve The overall indicative development budget for Federal Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) and provincial Annual Development Plan(ADP).

Official source said that the planning ministry demanding the allocation of at least Rs 700 billion allocations for the next year PSDP. However Finance division wants the allocation of Rs 675 billion with the condition that Rs 127 billion of block allocations will be under the control of the finance division. The block allocations are related to TDPs and security enhancement, Prime Minister special programs and Disaster Management. The actual developmental portfolio will be around Rs 548 billion.

The recommendations of the APCC regarding PSDP and ADP will then be forwarded to the National Economic Council (NEC) for final approval.