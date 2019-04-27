Share:

Met office has a forecasted heat wave to hit Karachi soon.

According to the details, heat wave in Karachi is expected from May 1st to May 3rd.

During this heat wave , the temperature is expected to reach 40 to 42-degree centigrade. The sea breeze will remain suspended during this heat wave .

According to heat wave centre during this time north-westerly hot and dry winds can blow. Before this heat wave , the temperature is expected to remain 37 to 39 degrees from April 28 to April 30.

Weather experts said that people should use more water during heat wave due to increasing hot temperature and should avoid coming outside offices and houses unnecessarily.

According to weather experts, people should remain indoors and in offices from 11 am to 3 pm and should use light clothes.