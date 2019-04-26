Share:

LOS ANGELES-Michelle Pfeiffer ‘’adores’’ women who wear ‘’great suits’’ and has a number of favourites in her wardrobe that she loves to wear.

The 60-year-old actress is known for her timeless style when she is on and off the red carpet, and the star opened up about her personal wardrobe consisting of ‘’old hippie’’ and ‘’classic’’ designs, and different suits by luxury couturiers. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she said: ‘’My personal style is old hippie meets classic design. The designers I wear most combine the two in varying degrees. ’I adore a woman in a great suit. In my closet, I have suits from Saint Laurent and Alexander McQueen, and a new white Armani that I love!’’