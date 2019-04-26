Share:

As an elderly Pakistani and an admirer Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, I had tuned in TV browsing different channels to see and hear as to what his son-in-law Asif Ali Zardari and grandson Bilawal had to say, while addressing a public gathering at Garhi Khuda Buksh on his 40th death anniversary on April 4, 2019.

However, I was greatly disappointed to say the least on hearing the outbursts of both Asif Ali Zardari and his son Bilawal. Instead of paying tributes to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and recounting his various achievements, they mostly lambasted the present government and Prime Minister Imran Khan, hurling threats and using language almost bordering on being filthy.

As a former ruling party which had lost general elections in 2013 to PML (N) and in 2018 again to PTI, PPP leadership have the right to criticize the government and the prime minister. The language, which the father and sin used at the public gathering, left much to desire and many mouths soar.

While both of them indulged in hurling threats and abuses on the ruling party and its leadership, they forgot the fact that even if they have the peoples’ support, as claimed by them, they would have to wait for 2023 in the next general elections. Any other recourse adopted by them will quite obviously invite the attention of the laws of the land.

Bilawal was into politics by his over-ambitious father, should remember how to address his political opponents who are much senior to him in age and better use good language be it in English or Urdu while addressing public gatherings and press conferences. He may be Chairman of the PPP but he is much junior in age to many political leaders of the country and should be using respectful language while addressing them including duly elected prime minister of the country.

M.Z.RIFAT,

Lahore, April 5.