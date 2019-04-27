Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho on Friday informed the Sindh Assembly that stern action has been taken against Darul Sehat, a private hospital where nine-month baby Nishwa died after being administered a wrong injection, and that it has been sealed.

She was delivering speech at floor of the Sindh Assembly during pre-budget debate. Speaking about the incident that occurred at the Sindh Government Hospital Korangi in which a girl was raped and murdered, the minister informed that the hospital’s MS has been suspended whereas three paramedics have been arrested in the case so far.

Responding to reports of HIV AIDs in children in Larkana, Dr Azra said that cases are not confirmed as yet. She, however, was of the view that HIV is spreading across the country at an alarming pace. “Pakistan is amongst the three countries where HIV AIDs is spreading rapidly,” she revealed.

As pre-budget debate continued on the fifth day, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lawmakers insisted that they have done exceptionally well in every sector whereas the opposition members came down hard on the government over its ‘failure’ to deliver any good for the masses.

The debate began on Friday with the speech of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan member Muhammad Hussain who said Urban areas of Sindh are being neglected by the PPP. “Karachi had never voted for the PPP for its hated and anti-Pakistan policy and that’s why it is taking revenge from the city,” he alleged.

Hussain was of the view that the demand of new province was not unconstitutional and the people who demand new provinces or administrative units cannot be declared rebel. Umar Umari of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said that action should have been taken before the loss of precious live of Niswha and others who died due to negligence of hospital staff ‘as prevention is better than cure. Hitting back at the PPP, Umari said the Sindh government is decrying cut in funds by the centre but it has failed to achieve its target in tax collection.

Muhammad Qasim, Parliamentary leader of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, said that the government-run schools in his constituency are in very dilapidated condition and the students are compelled to sit on the floor. He demanded the provincial government to announce uplift schemes for Baldia Town, his constituency, in the next budget.

Minister for Livestock Abdul Bari Pitafi told the house that even those who demand new provinces in Sindh know that Sindh would never be divided. He said that such statements are deliberately made to spread anarchy in the province.

Later, the house was adjourned till Monday when the Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Opposition Leader Firdaus Shamim Naqvi are expected to deliver concluding speeches.