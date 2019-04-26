Share:

Sindh is unsafe for the minorities living in it. According to the reports, there was an abduction of seven Hindu girls. The law “Protection of Minorities 2015 failed to be maintained in Sindh as in accordance with this, anyone found being involved in force-full conversion would be jailed for five years along with a huge amount of fine.

Not only this, but it also violated the law of early marriages in Sindh that these minorities were married off. Therefore, the government of Sindh failed to save minorities from forced conversions and sexual abuses.

The government of Sindh needs to pay attention to this serious issue. We should make Sindh a safer place for its minorities.

MEHER-UL-NISA ASHRIF,

Turbat, April 5.