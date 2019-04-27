Share:

LAHORE - National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser met Special Adviser to CM Awn Chaudhry and his brother, MPA Amin Chaudhry, here on Friday, says a press release.

During the meeting at Awn’s home, the NA speaker discussed the current political situation and matters of mutual interest with his hosts. The press release quoted Qaisar as saying that things were getting better due to ruling PTI’s public-friendly policies.

Also, the NA speaker met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his the office. During the meeting, various matters of mutual interest including wheat procurement campaign and the steps taken for overcoming the damages caused to the crops due to recent rains and hailstorm came under discussion.

The CM vowed to give relief to farmers and said that the survey is being done to assess damages in the province by rain.

The Board of Revenue and the PDMA have been issued instructions in this regard, he said, adding that the farmers will be compensated after the survey report and every possible step will be taken.

“The PTI government will not let the interests of the farmers damaged. The government has sympathies with farmers and it is standing by them.”

Buzdar said farmers will be given a full reward of their hard work during the wheat procurement campaign and every grain of wheat will be purchased from them.

He said that Rs.130 billion have been allocated during the current season for the purchase of wheat and wheat procurement target will be increased if needed. “I am with the farmers and they will live an honorable life in the new Pakistan,” the CM concluded. Asad Qaiser thanked Buzdar for initiating different steps including conduction of survey for assessing the damages of the farmers.