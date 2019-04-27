Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court on Friday extended physical remand of former senior superintendent of police (SSP) Junaid Arshad in an assets beyond means case till May 6.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials produced the accused in the court of Muhammad Wasim Akhtar on expiry of his physical remand. The investigation officer submitted a progress report and sought further physical remand for completing investigations.

However, the defence counsel opposed the physical remand plea. The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, extended physical remand till May 6.

According to the National Accountability Bureau, the accused bought plots in Lahore, Islamabad and other cities during his service by misusing his authority. An inquiry against the accused was launched after evidence of transactions worth millions of rupees was pointed out.

The accountability watchdog also found that he had accumulated wealth worth millions of rupees particularly between 2002 and 2008. The accused was also facing allegations of cyber harassment by his former wife for uploading her private pictures on the social media.

The Anti-cyber Crime Wing of the Investigation Agency had arrested him on March 26. He had been declared a proclaimed offender in the case, filed against him in 2017. The National Accountability Bureau took him into custody from the FIA for investigation in the case.