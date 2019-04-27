Share:

LAHORE - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday decided to file a corruption reference against MNA Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother MPA Salman Rafique in the much-hyped Paragon City housing scam.

Both the PML-N leaders were arrested by Lahore NAB in December last year and presently they are in Lahore’s Camp Jail.

However, both the parliamentarians regularly attended Assembly sessions since the Speakers of the National and the Provincial Assemblies issued their production orders.

Another accused Nadeem Zia, who is still at large, has also been named in this corruption reference.

According to an official, DG NAB presided over the regional board meeting in Lahore on Friday and approved the reference that would be filed with the Accountability Court.

All regional directors were also present on this occasion.

According to a press release issued on Friday, the members during the Board meeting discussed the progress in the investigation of mega corruption cases.

“The NAB Board approved for filing of reference against accused Khawaja Saad Rafique, accused Khawaja Salman Rafique and accused Nadeem Zia who is still at large,” the NAB spokesman said.

According to Lahore NAB, Qaiser Amin Butt and accused Nadeem Zia had established a company named Air Avenue Private Ltd in June 2003. A few months later, the company was converted into M/S Paragon City Pvt Ltd.

Qaisar Amin Butt and accused Nadeem Zia had served as Directors of Paragon City Scheme, whereas, both applied for approval of “Lay-out Plan” from Town Nazim, Aziz Bhatti Town for housing scheme measuring up to 7002 kanals. For which, technical approval was necessary and conditional in January 2005. But at the time of seeking approval, Paragon City merely owned land measuring 1085 kanals in its name.

During the proceedings, it was revealed that Paragon City Housing Scheme still remains an illegal Project which has yet not acquired approval from the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

“The role of Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique regarding embezzlement is referred as both accused persons obtained 20 developed plots in the society measuring 2-Kanal each which were taken as exemption against transfer of 50-Kanal land to the Paragon City,” the Lahore NAB claimed.

According to NAB, “Accused Khawaja Saad Rafique remains sole proprietor of Saadain Associates and accused Salman Rafique is sole proprietor of KSR Associates.”

“An amount of Rs 58 million was transferred from bank accounts of Executive Builders (a sister concern of Paragon City) to bank account of Saadain Associates, whereas, an amount of Rs 39 million were transferred from bank accounts of Executive Builders to KSR Associates.”

The Press statement further said that Qaiser Amin Butt was arrested by NAB in November who got recorded his statement of becoming an approver against Khawaja brothers and Nadeem Zia before the Magistrate in December.

“So far, at least 68 claimants amounting to Rs 549 million approximately have approached Lahore NAB against the management of the Paragon Housing Society.”

The NAB spokesman said that the investigation report alongwith recommendations for approval of reference would be forwarded to NAB Headquarters.

The anti-corruption authority will file the reference after the final approval of NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal.

NAB PLEA FOR CLOSING INQUIRY AGAINST CHAUDHRYS PUT OFF

APP adds: An accountability court on Friday adjourned hearing of an application, submitted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for closing an inquiry against Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and former PM Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain in connection with their involvement in illegal sale of plots.

The court directed the bureau for filing an investigation report by the next date of hearing. Accountability Court Judge Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings wherein a counsel appeared on behalf of Chaudhry brothers.

The counsel submitted that the court had summoned the Chaudhry Brothers in personal capacity for Friday. He contended that their personal appearance was not required as the bureau had recommended for closing down the inquiry against them. The investigation officer submitted that the NAB executive board had given approval for closing the inquiry.

He pleaded with the court for giving final approval for closing the inquiry against Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders.

However, the court noted that two other accused - Nawaz and Iqbal - were also involved in the matter. What is their role in the matter, the court questioned the officer. To which, the officer replied that they also did not have any role in the case. At this, the court sought an investigation report in this regard while adjourning further hearing till April 30.