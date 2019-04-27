Share:

KARACHI - Expressing dismay over inaction taken against Darul Sehat Hospital owners, Qaiser Ali, father of baby Nishwa on Friday vowed he is going to add murder charges to the FIR registered against the hospital for “killing his daughter.”

On the other hand the private hospitals association had opposed closing down of Darul Sehat hospital, saying that it was not a solution to the problem.

Addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club along with social activist Jibran Nasir, Qaiser Ali said that the hospital had carried out criminal negligence during treatment of his daughter and in order to conceal their sin did not transfer his daughter to any well-equipped Intensive care unit of the city. He said that after their announcement to protest over killing of his daughter, the chief minister came to him and assured him of justice.

“We have demanded an impartial inquiry commission to be formed to probe into the incident and arrest owners of the hospital,” he said while adding that if these demands are not met by Saturday evening they would hold a protest demo on Sunday. On the other hand, Private Hospital Association head Dr Junaid Ali Shah while condoling with family of infant Nishwa said that closing down a hospital is not the solution to the problem that resulted in the death of baby Nishwa. He said that overall healthcare dispensation system in the city is in deteriorated condition but no hospital is closed so far.

“We are not against those responsible for killing of Nishwa but closing down a health facility is not a solution,” he asserted and added that if trained staff had committed sin then answers should be sought from the administration.

He asked if the chief minister has closed down Korangi-5 hospital after a girl was poisoned to death after rape. “What if the Police Department is closed after killing of innocent people at the hands of law enforcers,” he questioned and added the government should improve institutions rather than closing it down. He further said that they had recently given membership to the Darul Sehat Hospital and said that any without licence are not given membership by the association. He also lamented appointments in healthcare commission and said that incompetent people are being appointed at top posts of the commission who had no experience to deal with such issues.