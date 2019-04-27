Share:

LAHORE : Zahid Hussain Awan (BS-19) has assumed charge as director general of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, a press release said on Friday. Zahid is one of the honest and hardworking bureaucrats the Punjab government has produced. After completing his master’s degree in English, Zahid joined the Civil Services. He has served on various significant posts such as deputy secretary to the Punjab chief minister, additional secretary to the Punjab governor, additional secretary for housing and the additional secretary for youth affairs, sports, archaeology and tourism. All the officers and staff members of the OPC Punjab have extended their good wishes to newly-appointed director general.