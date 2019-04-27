Share:

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority has directed the Channel 24 and its anchor to air an apology for propagating a false news about Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The apology, including that in audio visual and text scroll form, should clearly refer to in its subjective context without repeating the afore-noted news item,” a PEMRA press release said on Friday.

The channel is also directed to deposit a sum of rupees one million as fine in favour of PEMRA within a week.In case of failure to comply with the above orders, the programme titled “Najam Sethi Ke Sath” shall remain prohibited for 30 days.

If the channel fails to comply with the afore-stated directives, it will be construed that the channel is wilfully defiant and subsequently proceeding would be initiated to suspend the licence.