Vlog Summit 2019 was held at Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Auditorium Islamabad where prominent local and international Vloggers for the very first time came on the same platform and shared their success stories and current vlogging trends. They elaborated how a vlog can be used to influence the opinion of masses. Participants of the summit came from both government and corporate sector in addition had many student participants.

Chief Guest of the event Deputy Chinese Ambassador Mr. Lijian Zhao shared his views about the event saying, “Such sessions are so much healthy and must be organized regularly to make people aware about the trending mediums”. Further he said, Pakistan is now among the top travel destinations around the world and it is very safe to travel with in Pakistan. In the end he said, “I highly appreciate the efforts made by team AlphaPro and congratulate them on success of vlog summit 2019.”

Another speaker and a famous vlogger from a remote village of Pakistan, Mubashir Siddique shared his experience about how he started and how his journey has been throughout, Mubashir had this very motivational message for all the new vloggers. He said, “You need to be very patient with vlogging. It is all about making mistakes and then learning from your own mistakes. There is no age for learning you learn new things throughout life.” Mubashir has his own YouTube channel Village Food Secrets based on village cooking having more than 1 million subscribers.

Jordan Taylor, a very well-known vlogger who specially came to Pakistan for this event and for exploring the hidden beauties of Pakistan shared her views regarding the people and the land of Pakistan saying, “Pakistan is a place where the word stranger doesn’t seem to exist, where everyone you meet treats you like a long lost friend. I heard things about Pakistan but I decided to come and see for myself. I found the people and the land beautiful and full of love. I felt loved, I felt safe!”

Huubvander Mark who a vlogger from Netherlands, he was along with the local vloggers in the Summit.

He is visiting Pakistan on his bus. He said during his speech in the Summit said, “Pakistan is a beautiful place to visit and I have found it very safe for tourists to travel and enjoy full hospitality of the local people.”

The summit had other famous and famed vloggers on the panel of speakers who talked about their own journey as Vloggers and encouraged more people to join. Both national and international vloggers told about the basics of vlogging, some useful tips and motivated more people who are interested in vlogging and making money for themselves through simple vlogging. The Vloggers included many known names like, Siddique Jan, Faisal Warraich, Zain Ul Abideen, Marsha Lui, Amel, Skooty Girls – Sana Shakoor & Afra Hussain and Sareesha.

The summit received huge appreciation from all the guests and participants. At the end Mr. Adeel Ayub, Managing Director AlphaPro expressed his views saying, “I am very happy to see such huge positive response from all these amazing vloggers, speakers and participants. AlphaPro has always come up with unique ideas like we have organized a successful social media summit in the past; we will keep on bringing such fruitful events which will help us promote the positive image of Pakistan.