ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qasir yesterday formed a Parliamentary Committee on National Security to monitor the process of transition from military courts to civil courts through the criminal justice reforms and deal with other important matters.

The parliamentary body, under the chairmanship of Speaker National Assembly Asd Qaiser, was constituted in pursuance of the motion adopted by the National Assembly and the Senate in their sittings held on 21st February and 1st March 2019, respectively.

This committee comprises leaders of parliamentary parties in the National Assembly and the Senate.

The committee, according to the composition and terms of reference of the committee, will monitor the process of transition from military courts to civil courts through criminal justice reforms.

The committee will discuss issues relating to national security of urgent nature. It will periodically review, monitor and oversee implementation of the National Action Plan with a view to ensuring its expeditious implementation.

The committee will present periodical reports to both Houses of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament).

Besides the Speaker National Assembly, the committee consists of Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator Azam Khan Swati, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiiqui, Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema, Minister for Housing and Works, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister for Railway, Shahbaz Sharif, Leader of Opposition, MNAs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Asad Mehmood, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Muhammad Akhter Mengal, Ghous Bux Khan Mahar Nawabzada Shah Zain Bugti, Amir Haider Azam Khan, Senators Mushahid Ullah Khan, Sherry Rehman, Muhammad Ali Khan Saif, Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, Molana Abdula Ghafoor Haideri, Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, Siraj ul Haq, Sitara Ayaz, Dr. Jeehanzeb Jamaldini, Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah, Anwar ul Haq Kakar and Aurangzeb Khan.