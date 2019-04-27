Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan had a bilateral meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali on the sidelines of the 2nd Belt and Road Forum held in Beijing, on Saturday.

The two Prime Ministers exchanged views on the broad range of bilateral matters.

Highlighting Pakistan’s participation in United Nations Peacekeeping Operations over the past several decades, Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed that Pakistan will continue to contribute to the cause of peace and security in Africa.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Saturday emphasised on the significance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as “a source of transformation for Pakistan rather than a mere transaction”, while addressing the leaders’ roundtable meeting at a session of the second Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Forum for International Cooperation.

Chinese President Xi Jinping warmly received Pakistani PM Imran Khan when he arrived at the roundtable meeting organised at International Convention Center, Yanqi Lake in Beijing.