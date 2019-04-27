Share:

BEIJING : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday met Managing Director of International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China.

The Prime Minister was assisted by Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razzaq Dawood.

The meeting reviewed the relationship between Pakistan and the IMF. The prime minister identified the areas of reform and initiatives being undertaken by the government to stabilise the economy, control inflation and achieve fiscal balance.

The two leaders agreed on the importance of the IMF programme and to work towards an agreement for which a Fund’s delegation is coming to Islamabad.

The two sides agreed on the need for a social safety net for the vulnerable groups of the society. Prime Minister Imran Khan also held a meeting with Ms Kristalina Georgieva, CEO of the World Bank.

The Prime Minister informed CEO World Bank of the recent steps taken by the government for improving the economic and fiscal situation in the country. He appreciated the role played by the World Bank in regional connectivity, poverty alleviation, financial management, provisional projects, Dasu and other infrastructure projects and ease of doing business.

The Prime Minister also informed the CEO about the socio-economic uplift measures taken up by the government and creation of “Ehsaas” social welfare programme.

The CEO of the World Bank pledged to further strengthen cooperation with Pakistan in the areas of disbursements, programme lending and guarantees provided for raising external funds.