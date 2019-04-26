Share:

RAWALPINDI - Police have solved mystery of a blind murder with the help of mobile data. This was revealed by SP Saddar Division Capt (Retd) Rai Mazhar Ibqal at a news conference on Friday. He was flanked by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Saddr Circle Farhan Aslam, Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Saddar Bairooni Inspector Nasir Jamal, the investigation officer SI Sikandar and Incharge IT Lab ASI Nauman.

SP Capt (Retd) Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that one Tahir Abbas was shot dead by unknown killers on 11/4/2019 in Sector 4 of Gulshanabad Housing Society at Adiala Road. He added the killers managed to flee by dumping the body in a vehicle. A murder case was registered with Police Station Saddr Bairooni on complaint of Raja Amjad Ali, brother of the deceased, he said.

The SP said that he constituted a special team under DSP Farhan Aslam tasking it to trace out the killers. After hectic efforts, the police team managed to trace the killers and arrested them. The killers were identified as Waseem Ahmed, Moheen Nawaz and Qaiser Masih, he said. The detainees confessed before investigators that they were working with Tahir in a car showroom where they confronted with him over monetary issue, SP said. “We engineered a plan to kill Tahir,” SP quoted the killers as saying. He said the investigators have also recovered a 30 bore pistol and 2 live bullets from the possessions of killers. Police have obtained the physical remand of the accused from a court of law while further investigation was on, he said.

SP also shared with media that investigators have busted a dacoit gang “Taimorr alias Teera Gang” by apprehending four of its members including ring-leader. He added police recovered 4 pistols of 30 bore with 16 bullets, Rs 400,000 cash, 5 mobile phones, 5 motorcycles and a car they stolen during street crimes. Those were arrested by police have been identified as Taimoor Akram, Ibrahim Khan, Ali Inam and Azam Khan, he said. The detainees confessed their involvement in more than 11 cases during investigation, said SP Capt (R) Rai Mazhar Iqbal. Cases were registered against the accused while police obtained their physical remand from a court for further investigation, he said.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir, following the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, held an open court in his office and listened to public complaints against police officers.

SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Akbar Shah was also accompanying the RPO in open court. A large number of complainants across the region turned before RPO and tabled their complaints against police officers. RPO issued on the spot directions to the police officers to solve the problems of the complainants.