Share:

KARACHI - Chemical examiner has not issued post-mortem report of Asmat despite passage of eight days of her murder at the Sindh Government Hospital, Korangi.

Sources said post-mortem report of Asmat has been delayed because the chemical examiner received the samples late. The chemical report could verify physical abuse of the victim.

The secretary health has directed to issue the chemical report early.

The police surgeon said it could take some time to issue the report. He said separate reports would be issued from chemical examiner and pathologist.

On April 20, the death of a woman at a government hospital in Karachi’s Korangi area took a new turn on Saturday when the police said she was murdered after being subjected to sexual abuse.