Rawalpindi-Chief Sectary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar along with Commissioner Rawalpindi Joudat Ayaz Friday chaired a meeting to review progress on the ongoing development projects in Rawalpindi Division. He directed to make Ramazan Bazaars functional well in time and directed all DCs to ensure implementation of DC rates to control price hike issues. He also directed to make all-out measurements to cope with the monsoon flood threat. The Chief Sectary said that in order to ensure sustainability of any project it is directed that every PC-1 will be approved only if it incorporates NOC from all concerned departments. He further mentioned that 04 mega projects of Rawalpindi, including Ring road worth of 26.60 Million, Nala Lai Express worth of 17.760 billion, Urology centre worth of 2129.057 million and Lower Toppa - Kohala road should be moved forward at preference basis. Punjab government is vigilant to provide its people with better health, medical and education facilities for which enormous schemes have been initiated, he shared.

He expressed these views while chairing the review meeting of overall situation of RWP. Deputy Commissioner RWP Ch. Muhammad Ali Radhawa, DC Jehlum Saif Anwar Jappa, DC Attok Ishrat Ullah Naizi, DC Chakwal, Director Development Nazia Perveen, Director RDA Rao Atif Raza, Deputy Director Development Saima Ghafoor, Shafique SE Highways and other concerned officials were also present in the meeting.

Briefing the meeting about detailed of schemes, Commissioner Rawalpindi Joudat Ayaz mentioned that under ADP 2018-19 there are 474 schemes in Rawalpindi, 420 ongoing schemes including that of road sector, public health, WASA, education, buildings, small dams, Local Government, RDA, ABAD and highways while 54 are new. He further briefed that there will be 14 Ramazan Bazaars and 87 Madni Dastar-Khawans established in RWP District. During the Plantation week from 18-23 March under Clean & Green Punjab programme, a total of 1,58,830 plants were planted and 389 sites were cleared in the district. Some 542-kanal and 08-marla land was retrieved under anti-encroachment drive. The Commissioner Rawalpindi further added that road sector at rural areas are given special preference which will help people in their mobility. He said that once completed these development projects will bring relief for general public.