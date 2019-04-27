Share:

KARACHI - The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Friday announced changing the venue and day for its foundation day gathering scheduled for Sunday (tomorrow).

The party earlier had announced holding the gathering at Hakeem Saeed Ground in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on University Road but on Friday it changed the venue after a court barred the party to holding the public gathering at the ground.

Announcing new venue and date for the public gathering, PTI Karachi chief Khurram Sher Zaman said that now the gathering would be held on Tuesday at market venue just ahead of Hakeem Saeed Ground on the other side of University Road.

“Since the new venue is a smaller one and could only accommodate over 100,000 people, therefore we have only invited the party activists and supporters from Karachi to participate in it,” he pointed out, adding that separate arrangements have made for the women activists.

While taking jibe at the PPP-led Sindh government, Zaman applauded PTI lawmakers in the assembly for giving hard time to the provincial government.

He said that the PPPP has failed to come up to the expectations of the masses in the province and now PTI is the only hope for them. “There are not even proper drinking water facilities in the province but the incumbent rulers are raising hue and cry over 18th amendment to hide their irregularities,” he blamed.

He said that successive PPP-led provincial governments have been in the rule in the province since long but no improvement is witnessed on the ground. “The province lags behind even in basic health and educational facilities,” he claimed. He further said that the provincial government is trying to hinder projects launched by the federal government in the province. “We have committed to the Rs162 million package for the city, which will be executed in letter and spirit to improve standard of life in the metropolis,” he resolved.