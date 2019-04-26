Share:

Pete gets candid on drug addiction

LOS ANGELES - Pete Doherty believes his drug addiction is a ‘’mental deficiency’’. The Libertines rocker wishes he was clean so he could ‘’feel things’’ but he admitted that after entering rehab in Thailand, he managed to stay sober for just ‘’10 minutes’’ when he returned home.

Asked how long he stayed away from heroin and crack, he admitted: Honestly? For about 10 minutes after I got back to Margate.

‘’Because my brain thinks I enjoy it. My heart wants to know what the f**k is going on. Why am I wasting my time and money and friendship and love and energy and creativity on some grotty dessert?’’

Asked if he’d like to be clean, he added to The Guardian newspaper: ‘’Yes, a part of me would. Just so I can feel things. There are so many people in my life who deserve better. It really is a mental deficiency.’’ The 40-year-old musician thinks he’d be much better off if he was able to escape his addictions. He said: ‘’I’d be a force to be reckoned with! I’d have money and self-respect and clean hands.’’

Selena Gomez returns to public life

LOS ANGELES - Selena Gomez made her first major public appearance since her hospitalisation last year at WE Day.

The 26-year-old singer checked into a wellness centre in October after suffering an ‘’emotional breakdown’’ following multiple hospitalisations due to issues related to Lupus and her kidney transplant in 2017 but looked well and happy as she walked the red carpet at The Forum in Los Angeles in a navy dress by Dior.

But the ‘Wolves’ hitmaker admitted her step back into public life didn’t mean she’ll be seen out and about a lot more.

She told E! News: ‘’As of now, I’m not really going out that much. [Why?] Cause I needed it.’’

However, she admitted she’s ‘’excited’’ to see what happens next.

And Selena was reluctant to share any information about potential new music from her.

She laughed: ‘’I can’t say that. I get in trouble too much.’’

But the ‘Bad Liar’ singer was pleased to be out to support the event, which is dedicated to young people and their impact on society.

She said: ‘’I’ve known this organisation for over six years.